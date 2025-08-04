NDP Says No Support for Supplementary Funds Without New Mandate

St. Vincent’s opposition party, through its Vice President St. Clair Leacock, has stated that it will not support a supplementary bill the government intends to table in Parliament this Thursday, seeking EC$100 million, just three months before the election.

Speaking at a political meeting in Richland Park, Leacock asserted that the New Democratic Party (NDP) would only offer support following a new mandate. He stated, “Do they expect the New Democratic Party to vote for that? They must be mad. To get that, we must secure a new mandate.”

“Let me share a little secret for this coming week. And Fitz can pinch me about it. Three months before an election is called, they are coming to the people of Saint Vincent to ask for another $100 million. I want to make that clear tonight. Ralph Gonsalves and the Unity Labour Party are coming to Parliament this week to request an additional $100 million. Do they expect the New Democratic Party to vote for that? They must be mad. To get that, we must secure a new mandate.”

Leacock claimed the funds would be used to address what he described as the sinking port, houses damaged by Hurricane Beryl in the Southern Grenadines, and roads across the country.

“They say $25 million is to fix the sinking port. So, if we don’t give them the money, they will say we caused the port to sink. They said they want $47 million of that to fix the houses on Union Island. The people in the Southern Grenadines have waited for a year and a couple of months; two more months won’t kill them. And they say they want money to fix the bad roads throughout the country.”

In April, Lenski Douglas, Project Coordinator for the Kingstown Port Modernisation Project, stated that the administrative building and other buildings under construction at the $700 million port complex are neither sinking nor shaking, contrary to reports.

In late July, Project Director Tam Smith and Project Coordinator Lenski Douglas confirmed that rectification works had surpassed the 50 percent completion mark. They emphasized that the costly repairs are being covered by contractors through an insured expense, relieving the state of financial burden.

The Supplementary Estimates to be presented to Parliament on Thursday detail borrowing of $53.8 million in external loans and $44.7 million in local loans. External financing of $37.8 million will come from the Republic of China (Taiwan), and $16 million from the Caribbean Development Bank. Capital allocations include $41.7 million for housing development and reconstruction and $28.2 million for a National Road Rehabilitation Project under the Ministry of Transport.