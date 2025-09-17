SVG govt commits U.S $20M to develop new tourism sites

About USD $20 million has been allocated by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines government to the construction and improvement of new tourist destinations throughout the island nation.

The Hon. Carlos James, the nation’s tourism minister, made this announcement while giving the keynote speech at the annual State of the Tourism Industry Address and Stakeholders’ Conference on September 15, 2025.

The historic investment, according to the ministry of tourism, will concentrate on improving the experience of tourists at well-known sites and creating new goods that highlight the nation’s varied historical, cultural, and natural resources.

These initiatives are projected to enhance the tourism offering, lengthen visitor stays, and generate new opportunities for communities and enterprises.

“This investment indicates our government’s commitment to boosting St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ status as a major tourism destination,” said Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, who made the announcement.

“We are improving our competitiveness, giving communities chances, and guaranteeing that each guest gets a genuine, unforgettable, and top-notch experience by renovating our locations and adding new attractions. Crucially, sustainability will be at the center of this development, striking a balance between expansion and the conservation of our natural and cultural heritage”.

The initiative’s economic significance was emphasized by the Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology: “Tourism is one of the engines of our economy, and strategic investments such as this ensure we maximise its potential.”