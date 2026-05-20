Govt accelerates post-hurricane Beryl recovery

Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl in 2024, the Ministry of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development, and Informal Settlement Upgrading is spearheading a comprehensive recovery strategy aimed at not just rebuilding but enhancing the nation’s climate resilience. Honorable Andrew John, the sector’s minister, recently outlined a roadmap that prioritizes Union Island, institutionalizes a new national housing policy, and ensures strict accountability for reconstruction materials.

A central pillar of the recovery effort is the transition toward climate-friendly and resilient architecture. Minister John emphasized that the 2024 disaster served as a wake-up call to the reality of unpredictable weather patterns. To address this, the Ministry is finalizing a formal housing policy an initiative dormant since 2020—to define where and how future homes are built to withstand similar shocks.

“We have to start thinking about building more resilient homes… homes that are more climate-friendly,” John stated, noting that the policy will involve inter-ministerial cooperation to ensure land use and infrastructure align with disaster mitigation.

The recovery of Union Island remains a top priority, as many residents continue to live in rented accommodations on the mainland. The Minister recently met with contractors on the island to mobilize rebuilding efforts and revitalize local commerce.

Key to this phase is a major donation of over 1,000 high-quality windows from an NGO linked to the Church of the Latter-day Saints. These windows are currently being transported to Union Island to secure approximately 100 homes that have had roofs replaced but remain open to the elements. “Our first initiative is getting these people back to Union Island,” John explained, highlighting that returning residents are essential for the local business economy to rebound.

On the mainland, the government has launched a “self-help” material program for homeowners in various constituencies. However, unlike previous distributions, this initiative includes a strict follow-up process. A team of assessors is tasked with verifying that provided materials, such as cement and sand, are used specifically for the intended repairs.

The Minister warned against the misuse of resources, noting that materials are expensive and must be utilized to put citizens in a better position before the next hurricane season.