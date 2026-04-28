IMF to SVG govt: ‘Stop hiring, shrink the public sector’

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is urging the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to rein in its high public wage bill by curbing new hires and practicing wage moderation.

Speaking at the conclusion of the 2026 Article IV mission, IMF Mission Chief Sergei Antoshin highlighted that the country’s spending on public servants is excessively high when compared to both its own historical record and international standards. To address this financial strain without resorting to abrupt layoffs, the IMF recommended reducing the public workforce through “natural attrition,” a process where the government simply does not hire replacements for employees who retire or resign.

Natural attrition is the gradual, voluntary reduction of a workforce that occurs when employees leave—typically through retirement, resignation, or personal reasons—and the company chooses not to replace them. It is a human resources strategy used to downsize or cut costs without implementing layoffs.

The push to shrink the public payroll comes amid a precarious economic situation. St. Vincent and the Grenadines has faced repeated economic shocks in recent years, including a pandemic, two major natural disasters, and rising oil prices linked to conflicts in the Middle East. Consequently, the national debt ballooned to 113% of GDP in 2025 and is projected to reach a staggering 145% by 2031 if current spending habits continue.

Antoshin stated that “prompt and sizable fiscal consolidation is needed,” advising that the government should undertake a comprehensive review of its spending to find areas to streamline, though he emphasized that any cuts must carefully protect the most vulnerable citizens.

Prime Minister Godwin Friday, who took office roughly five months ago, acknowledged the severity of the fiscal crisis and stated his administration’s willingness to make difficult cuts. Friday confirmed that “expenditure rationalization” will take place, noting specifically that the government must evaluate “big ticket items like the wage bills, pensions and subsidies”.

In addition to reducing the size of the wage bill, Prime Minister Friday outlined plans to overhaul the efficiency of the remaining public sector. He criticized the current “outmoded” and “bureaucratic approach” to government services, promising a comprehensive revamp to make departments “much more nimble” and service-oriented.

By cutting red tape and making the public sector more efficient, Friday hopes government operations will generate true value for businesses and citizens rather than being a drag on the nation’s economic growth.