SVG govt 6-point plan for cheaper food in 2026

Government Outlines Six-Point Plan for Cheaper and Healthier Food in 2026

Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, has announced a bold and strategic six-point plan aimed at delivering cheaper and healthier food to Vincentians in 2026.

The initiative is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to food security, public health, and agricultural transformation.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement forum, Minister Caesar emphasized that the plan is rooted in the belief that “a nation that can feed itself is a safe place to live.”

“We are taking decisive steps to ensure that every Vincentian has access to affordable, nutritious food,” said Minister Caesar. “This is not just about agriculture—it’s about health, dignity, and national resilience.”

The Six-Point Plan Includes:

Expansion of Community-Based Farming Support for backyard gardens, school farms, and urban agriculture. Increased access to seedlings, compost, and technical training. Boosting Local Agro-Processing Incentives for small-scale processors to reduce food waste and add value to local produce. Promotion of healthier, locally made food products. Strengthening Fisheries Infrastructure Upgrades to fish markets and cold storage facilities. Support for sustainable fishing practices and fisher cooperatives. Institutionalizing Climate Smart Agricultural Education Agriculture Science now offered at St. Vincent Boys Grammar School, Girls High School, and soon St. Martin’s Secondary School. All secondary schools should embrace the teaching of Agriculture Science. Curriculum development to inspire youth participation in food production. Reducing Import Dependency Strategic crop planning to replace high-cost imported foods with local alternatives. Partnerships with regional producers to stabilize supply chains. Enhancing Market Access for Farmers Improved transportation and logistics for farm-to-market delivery. Digital platforms to connect producers directly with consumer

Minister Caesar called on regional and international partners to support the initiative, noting that global cooperation is essential to building resilient food systems.

“We must give our food producers the respect they deserve,” he said. “They are the backbone of our survival. This plan is a tribute to their work and a promise to our people.”

The Ministry of Agriculture will continue consultations with farmers, fishers, educators, and civil society to ensure the plan reflects the needs and aspirations of all Vincentians.