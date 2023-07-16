St Vincent govt approves $5-Million for Road cleaning, School repairs

More Projects Get Underway In SVG

Cabinet has approved little more than $2 million for the School Repair Program and another $3 million for the annual Road Cleaning Program. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves told the state media on Friday that, in addition to this, a number of other initiatives are slated to begin.

The Prime Minister declared that the construction of the second group of dwellings under the Mustique Charitable Trust will begin soon. These Sandy Bay homes are also for people who will be affected by the La Soufriere eruptions in 2021.

“The extension of the project on the lands belonging to Montgomery Daniel, where houses will be built, I told Gomery that they can proceed because the lands there are going to be paid for by the Mustique Charitable Trust…their total contribution is going to be the same but they have been very generous,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

According to Dr. Gonsalves, the third phase of the Windward Sea Defense project will also commence. The first two phases, at Georgetown and Caratal, have been finished, and the third step is the Sandy Bay Sea Defense. The Prime Minister stated that 17 people have been approved for relocation and compensation.

Source : API