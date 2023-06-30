St Vincent govt commissions MRI machine at Modern Medical Centre

A Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) device has been installed at the Modern Medical Centre in Georgetown.

Speaking at the official ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves stated that the Modern Medical Center in Georgetown has health infrastructure worth more than $120 million.

“The Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center, the Smart Hospital, and the Smart Health Center are all on the same compound. The use of the MRI is now being covered in specialist training for staff members”.

By the end of July 2023, the machine—which costs over $10 million—should be ready for use.

The Maria Holder Trust, based in Barbados, helped make the MRI available to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.