Volcano-affected fishers finally receive crucial gear

On May 7, 2026, the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience distributed essential gear and tools to individuals working within the fishing sector. These resources were issued as part of a broader sustainable fisheries initiative designed to foster long-term environmental and economic stability.

The recent distribution provided critical production support including weights, ropes, and fish pot wires to fishers in Central Leewood, Notably, this delivery of equipment is significantly overdue; it was originally part of a project designed to support fishers affected by the 2021 volcanic eruption. Although the supplies had been available since 2022, the project was closed four years ago, and the items were left undistributed.

Upon discovering the backlog, current officials instructed the ministry to immediately release the equipment to the individuals who were originally impacted and involved in the fish pot fisheries.

The ministry highlighted this expedited distribution as a defining difference between the present and previous administrations, emphasizing a strict focus on “efficiency and delivery”. By ensuring that fishers finally receive these entitled benefits, the administration hopes to help them recover, operate, and successfully move their businesses forward.

This long-awaited distribution also aligns with a wider month of events culminating in the 49th edition of Fisherman’s Day on May 25th. Looking to the future, the ministry acknowledged that there is still a massive amount of work to be done across all fishery centers throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Backed by growing local, regional, and international interest in these developments, the government reaffirmed its commitment to providing capacity building and essential tools to maximize ocean resources and improve the livelihoods of the nation’s fishers.