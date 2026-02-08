SVG govt announces radical disarmament strategy after weekend killings

Security Minister meets with police high command following weekend killings

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines held a three-hour emergency summit chaired by St. Clair Leacock, Minister for National Security. Flanking him were Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, the High Command of the St. Vincent Police Force (RSVGPF), and key tactical leads from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service.

The core objective was to confront the “grave concern” of violence and to bridge the widening gap between high-level policy and boots-on-the-ground execution.

In the crucible of a small island state, localised violence acts as a corrosive agent on national stability, dissolving public confidence and challenging the state’s monopoly on force. The psychological impact of these brazen executions has necessitated an immediate and overwhelming response to prevent a permanent fracture in the social fabric.

The specific incidents that triggered Sunday’s emergency response occurred in a chilling 24-hour window:

• Mr. Kevin Richards (25): Formerly of Montaque, Mesopotamia. Fatally shot on Friday, February 6, 2026.

• Mr. Lenford Peters (43): Formerly of Richland Park. Fatally shot on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

These specific tragedies illustrate the lethal reality of a clandestine proliferation of arms, a trend the state now intends to reverse through a radical policy of mandated disarmament.

The strategic rationale for the Government’s sudden tightening of firearm controls is rooted in a sobering assessment: the “wrong people” have secured a tactical advantage. To regain the initiative, Minister Leacock announced an unprecedented state-mandated disarmament and an overhaul of the licensing landscape.

This radical shift moves the nation away from legacy protocols and toward a model of extreme scrutiny, acknowledging that the previous proliferation of high-powered weaponry among civilians is no longer tenable under current security conditions.

Minister Leacock detailed an aggressive three-pronged legislative crackdown:

• Audit and Review: An immediate, comprehensive audit of the entire legal framework and historical process governing firearm licenses and permits.

• Rigorous Vetting: The implementation of stringent background checks designed to identify and eliminate risk factors before a permit is even considered.

• Unprecedented Recall: The immediate and mandatory revocation of all civilian licenses for “high-powered rifles,” marking a significant move to strip lethal military-grade capacity from the private sector.

However, legislative intervention maybe toothless without total territorial dominance in areas where gang influence threatens to supersede the rule of law.

The Minister’s mandate centers on the absolute preservation of territorial integrity. Issuing a stern ultimatum, Leacock asserted that no gang or individual will be permitted to exert control over any quadrant of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The government’s stance is a rejection of the “normalization of gang culture,” viewing any attempt to create criminal “no-go zones” as a direct challenge to the authority of the state.

While the police lead the physical suppression, the Minister argued that a “Collaborative Approach” is the only way to ensure these criminal structures do not reform. This multi-sectoral requirement is outlined as follows:

Sector Role in the Collaborative Suppression Strategy Government & Police Policy, legislative oversight, and direct enforcement. Government Agencies Structural support and socio-economic intervention. Civil Society & Private Sector Economic engagement and community stability. Faith-Based Orgs & Schools Moral leadership, youth intervention, and education. Families & Communities Foundational vigilance and reporting of criminal activity.

While this social strategy targets the roots of criminality, its execution relies on the immediate injection of capital to close the tactical deficits within the police force.

During the emergency meeting , Commissioner Enville Williams was candid regarding the Force’s tactical deficits, identifying critical operational gaps that have hindered the RSVGPF’s effectiveness.

The Commissioner and Minister identified several “make-or-break” requirements:

• Personnel Dynamics: Addressing manpower shortages and high attrition rates that have strained the front lines.

• Officer Welfare: Improvements to working conditions and emoluments (salaries/benefits) to bolster morale and retention.

• Technical Capacity: Enhancing traffic management systems and acquiring modern operational assets to combat mobile criminal units.

Leacock assured the High Command of “full support,” noting that the 2026 National Budget contains specific initiatives designed to bolster these efforts. This financial mobilization is the prerequisite for a new, aggressive operational phase—one that begins with a final, public ultimatum to those fueling the crisis.

The ultimate differentiator in modern crime detection is the strength of “Public-Police Partnerships.” In an era where illegal weapons move through clandestine Diaspora links and local networks, the RSVGPF is banking on citizen cooperation to break the silence that shields criminal elements. The state has made it clear that “turning a blind eye” is no longer a neutral act; it is a direct threat to national safety.

“The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force urges all law-abiding citizens to partner with the police in building safer communities. Public cooperation is essential to the effective prevention and detection of crime. Citizens are reminded: Do not turn a blind eye to crime. Do not harbour criminals. If you see something, say something”.

“To those engaged in criminal activity: cease all unlawful conduct immediately or face the full consequences of the law. The Force remains resolute in its mandate to investigate, arrest, and prosecute offenders in the interest of public safety and national security.”