St Vincent govt extends duty-free concession on Christmas barrels

SVG govt extends duty-free concession on Christmas barrels

The exemption for Christmas barrels, which was set to expire on December 31, has been extended until January 15.

After the Cabinet approved the extension, the government announced the announcement in a memo distributed on December 28.

In order to qualify for duty-free discounts at customs, anyone delivering groceries or home supplies in barrels must ensure they arrive in St. Vincent on or before January 15th.

This year, the yearly duty-free privileges began in November.