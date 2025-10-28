Govt Boosts Foster Care Allowance to $400 Monthly

The St Vincent govt is moving to do more in relation to foster children.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says currently, the foster parent, including those in respect of children in kinship care or institutional care, receives $275 monthly for each foster child.

This number is too low he says.

“There are currently 165 children in one form of foster care or another. Accordingly, there will be an increase of $125 monthly to $400 from December 2025”.

Gonsalves said a similar three-month back-payment of the increase, a lump sum of $375, is to be effected for September to November.

The cost to the Treasury of this initiative is almost $100,000 for the rest of 2025.