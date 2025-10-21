Govt announces expansion of Youth Dev. initiatives

GATES PATHWAY TO COME INTO EFFECT

St Vincent Government is continuing its investment in youth development with yet another initiative.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves says apart from the four existing programmes targeting youth, the Government will go one step further to implement the Guarantee of Apprenticeship, Training, Employment or Scholarship (GATES) programme.

“If you are a young person, and you graduate from college, from university, or from Secondary school, (we) will make sure that you have an opportunity to either be an apprentice, to get training, to get a job, to get entrepreneurial support or to get a scholarship to go to the next level because this government will give you the opportunity to go forward. Gonsalves said.

Currently, Government has a number of programmes geared towards providing opportunities to young people, these are the Youth Empowerment Service (YES), SET, Offering National Support For Internship Training And Employment (On-Site) and Promoting Youth Micro-Enterprises (PRYME).