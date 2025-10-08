Union Island gets largest ferry terminal in Southern Grenadines

Final touches are being carried out on the new Union Island Ferry Terminal ahead of the official handover of the facility, scheduled for Saturday, October 11th, 2025.

The Union Island Ferry Terminal, located in Clifton, is the largest of the three new ferry terminals constructed across the Southern Grenadines as part of the Government’s ongoing reconstruction programme following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

The new terminal will feature a modern open-air market, retail spaces, and comfortable passenger waiting areas, enhancing both commercial activity and travel convenience for residents and visitors according to Chevonne Stewart, who has been appointed by the Government to assist in the rebuilding efforts across the Southern Grenadines.

This project forms part of a public/private partnership between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and British businessman Ian Wace and his Gumbolimbo Group which is headed by John and Jessica Davidson.

Through this collaboration, ferry terminals were previously completed and commissioned at Saline Bay, Mayreau, and Grand Bay, Canouan, both of which were officially opened on July 1, 2025, one year after Hurricane Beryl severely impacted the Grenadines.

Speaking to the API, according to the John and Jessica Davidson of the Gumbolimbo Group, British Businessman Ian Wace initially pledged US$5 million toward rebuilding efforts in the Southern Grenadines but later increased his contribution to US$25 million, significantly advancing the Government’s efforts to restore infrastructure, improve livelihoods, and strengthen climate resilience in the area.