Govt probes state land grants citing contract breaches

Contractual Enforcement of Land Grants

Minister of Housing Andrew John, has announced a rigorous review of state land distributions, emphasizing that the government will prioritize contractual enforcement for parcels granted during the most recent election cycle.

The announcement follows reports of a potential lawsuit by 215 individuals over the status of their land offers. Minister John characterized the volume and timing of these grants as “questionable” and asserted that the government has a legal and ethical obligation to ensure all recipients have complied with the terms of their agreements.

A central focus of the government’s review is the adherence to financial obligations. Standard land distribution contracts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines stipulate that recipients are required to complete their payments within a 12-month window.

However, Minister John revealed that an initial audit has uncovered widespread breaches of contract. In many instances, individuals who were granted land years ago have gone as far as building homes on the property without ever completing the required payments.

“If you are saying you’re going to sue the government, it means that we have to go back and review all those persons who breached the contract,” John stated, suggesting that legal challenges from recipients could open a “can of worms” regarding their own failure to meet contractual terms.

The Minister clarified that because these land offers were originally issued through a cabinet memo, the current cabinet possesses the full legal authority to review or even rescind those decisions. He noted that this oversight is necessary to correct a system where thousands of citizens have official applications on file for years without response, while others received “questionable” offers just before the election.

While the government is taking a hard line on contractual compliance, Minister John sought to reassure the public that the intent is not political victimization. He noted that the government has not yet written to anyone to officially rescind their land and is not currently looking to seize property from those who have already established homes, despite their breaches.

“All we are saying is let us look at how it was done,” John concluded, urging patience as the administration works to ensure that national land is managed in a “responsible manner” and distributed equitably among all Vincentians.