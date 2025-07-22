GOVERNMENT RAMPS UP PURCHASING OF LOCAL PRODUCE

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Hon. Saboto Ceasar has announced that Government will increase the purchasing of produce from farmers locally.

In a statement recently, the Minister noted that the purchasing of plantains will continue at the Vincy Fresh Buying Depot and in the coming weeks, this is expected to increase.

“Over the last week, we were able to discuss with buyers in the region and within the coming days, we will be witnessing a very large export of plantains from St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Minister Ceasar said.

The Minister also noted that rehabilitation work is being carried out on buying depots around the country including La Croix, Langley Park, Lauders and Belmont.

Minister Ceasar also noted that within the next two weeks, approximately 10 thousand sacks of fertilizer will be distributed to farmers. This fertilizer was donated by the Kingdom of Morroco.

“We are going to ensure, we are going into the length and breadth of this country, we are going to go in the farming communities, we are going to speak to the farmers…we are going to bring these to you in your different communities,” The Agriculture Minister said.