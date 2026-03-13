Baliceaux to Become a Monument of Resilience

St Vincent Prime Minister Godwin Friday proposes transforming the island of Baliceaux into a permanent monument dedicated to anti-imperialism and human rights.

Historically, the location served as a site of immense suffering where thousands of Garifuna people were forcibly exiled and died under British colonial rule.

The government intends to honor this sacred ground by moving away from its dark past toward a future that celebrates cultural resilience and national sovereignty.

Through planned public-private partnerships and consultations with indigenous groups, officials hope to preserve the island’s solemn history while educating others about the horrors of genocide.

The initiative seeks to ensure the legacy of the Garifuna survivors is recognized as a vital symbol of triumph over systemic oppression.