First‑Year Students at SVGCC to Get Free laptops

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will distribute one thousand, three hundred and twenty-seven (1,327) ASUS laptops to all first-year students of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC).

The distribution will be conducted during two official ceremonies as follows:

Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. — Villa Campus, Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (573 students) Division of Teacher Education (26 students) Centre for General and Continuing Education (92 students) (Total: 691 laptops)

Friday, October 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. — Amos Vale Campus – Division of Technical and Vocational Education (605 students)

Division of Nursing Education (31 students) (Total: 636 laptops)

The Feature Speaker at both ceremonies will be the Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves. On Thursday, October 2, the Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, will deliver brief remarks, while on Friday, October 3, the Honourable Minister of Education and National Reconciliation will address the gathering.