NLA invests $6M yearly to support student education

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has revealed that the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Government, through the National Lottery Authority, is dedicating approximately $6 million yearly to support students’ educational journeys.

Gonsalves during a broadcast on NBC radio highlighted the lottery’s transformative role in supporting students’ academic pursuits.

“We spend around $500,000 monthly, totaling $6 million annually, to assist students attending secondary school and community college,” he stated.

The program comes with strict accountability measures. Gonsalves emphasized that financial support can be withdrawn for students who demonstrate consistent truancy or fail to meet educational commitments.

“We have intervention strategies for students facing challenges, ensuring support remains purposeful and constructive,” he explained.

In a parallel development, the Ministry of Education has approved 100 new Teacher I positions, signaling a substantial investment in the educational workforce.

These positions will be filled by qualified candidates with CXC qualifications, associate degrees, and advanced teaching credentials.

Gonsalves’ announcement underscores the government’s commitment to education as a fundamental driver of national development, leveraging lottery revenues to create meaningful opportunities for students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.