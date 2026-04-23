SVG govt passes travel data bill to bolster border security

The Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has passed the Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill 2026, a comprehensive legislative framework designed to modernize border control and enhance regional security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security St. Clair Leacock described the bill as a “critical” piece of legislation aimed at streamlining travel while safeguarding the nation’s gateways. The new law replaces the previous Advanced Passenger Information Act, establishing a more robust system for the collection, sharing, and storage of data for all individuals traveling to, from, or through the country.

The legislation is part of a CARICOM-wide model law intended to harmonize security regimes across the region. Minister Leacock emphasized the scale of the challenge, noting that in March alone, approximately 32,000 people arrived in or departed from SVG.

“Such volumes carry ‘a huge responsibility’ for a ‘little’ country,” Leacock told lawmakers, adding that the goal is to ensure travelers can move through immigration quickly without compromising safety. Under the new framework, authorities aim to identify potential risks before a passenger even boards an aircraft.

The law mandates that aircraft and vessel captains submit passenger data through the CARICOM electronic manifest single window. This information is managed operationally by the Barbados-based Joint Regional Communication Centre (JRCC) and stored in a regional database overseen by CARICOM IMPACS in Trinidad.

Key features of the law include:

Strict Timelines: Data must be submitted within defined windows pre-departure and pre-arrival for risk assessment.

Data Privacy: Access to information is restricted to designated agencies and requires written approval.

Individual Rights: Travelers have the right to request access to their data, verify its accuracy, and seek redress in cases of mistaken identity.

The government plans to integrate this data framework with emerging technologies. Minister Leacock revealed intentions to expand processing at Argyle International Airport to include self-service kiosks where travelers can scan documents and phones to bypass traditional queues.

The government is also working with Caribbean Bank Note to transition toward biometric and electronic passports, featuring chip-enabled technology designed for machine reading and enhanced security.