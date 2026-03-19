Govt pivots to ‘smart politics’ to bolster Intl. standing

The new administration in St Vincent is charting a shift in foreign policy, moving away from what it characterises as years of “stagnant” international presence toward a more collaborative, regional approach. In an interview on Hot97, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fitz Gerald Bramble emphasized that the government is prioritising “smart politics” over emotional rhetoric to navigate a complex global landscape.

The Minister noted that while national sovereignty remains paramount, it is far more effective for small island developing states to meet geopolitical challenges as a unified regional group. This “sticking together” is seen as a defence against larger superpowers that may attempt to “pick off” individual nations with bilateral deals that could undermine collective regional interests.

Bramble said the administration has pointedly distanced itself from the diplomatic style of the previous regime, which had been in power for 25 years. While acknowledging past milestones such as obtaining a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, the current government argues that international representation had become too centred on a single individual, often referred to as “the comrade”.

Under the new leadership, there is a push for a more active and nimble presence at international events. The Minister highlighted the work of the new Ambassador to the United Nations, Vynette Frederick, who has been tasked with “working the landscape” on critical issues, including geopolitical challenges in the Middle East.

Addressing the “unorthodox” nature of modern international relations, particularly regarding the United States, Bramble said the government has adopted a stance of strategic realism. Despite internal and external pressures to be more “forceful” or “bombastic” in criticizing major powers, the administration maintains that “emotions is never a strategy” for leadership.

The Minister acknowledged the “tightrope” small nations must walk when dealing with massive powers that have the capacity to make life difficult through economic or political means. Instead of aggressive public outbursts, the government intends to pursue its interests through balanced and strategic maneuvering.