SVG govt probes misspent Millions meant for disaster relief

The government of St Vincent is investigating how previously earmarked “millions of dollars” intended for repairs in the Southern Grenadines were utilized, as there are significant concerns regarding the effectiveness of that spending.

On Friday, the administration noted that despite the large sums of money voted for in parliament and supplementary budgets, there was no visible impact in successfully returning displaced people to their homes following the “total destruction” caused by the crisis.

Investigations revealed that many houses reported as “fixed” were left in an uninhabitable state, often with a roof but no windows or doors. The government believes the funds were not spent effectively to ensure actual habitation.

To address broader concerns about inherited “mess,” a rapid assessment committee has been established to evaluate statutory boards and how they were managed by the previous administration.

Prime Minister Godwin Friday has stated that while they are currently focused on the day-to-day functions of government, there will be proper assessments and accountability for how functions were handled in the past.

The current administration is now working to ensure that remaining and newly allocated resources are prioritized based on actual need rather than politics, specifically targeting the approximately 300–350 people still displaced from their communities.

In addition to these financial investigations, the administration is also working on establishing an integrity commission to require asset declarations from senior officials, further strengthening public trust and transparency.