Govt launches pre-fabricated housing project for those affected by Beryl

GOVERNMENT RAMPS UP HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

Minister of Housing Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster says by the end of this month, his ministry is expected to hand over approximately 90 houses including (brick and mortar) houses to families affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Government has promised to push for the construction of one- thousand homes as part of the rebuilding efforts in 2025 and the use of pre-fabricated houses are part of this thrust.

A second batch from a shipment of 300 of pre-fab houses from Trinidad, arrived in the state recently and the pieces are currently being stockpiled at the decommissioned ET Joshua tarmac at Amos Vale.

In an interview with Press Officer Shevrell Macmillan this evening, Minister Brewster says a number of pre-fab houses are currently being erected across the country as part of the pilot project and with this success, a full-scale erection of these houses is set to begin. “We are hoping by the end of this year to have a number of persons back in their homes…. We have persons out of Trinidad who came in to do the training here on mainland St. Vincent as the pilot so that our guys here in St. Vincent will be well versed in rolling out these pre-fabricated homes in a short space of time…we have been doing some of the training of some of the pilot homes and now we are moving into mass scale assembly and pushing out some of the houses into the various areas,” Dr. Brewster said.

The units are manufactured by Steel Framed Engineered Solutions Ltd. and will be used to provide housing for families affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.