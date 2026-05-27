100% tax removed to stabilize cooking gas prices

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has removed 100% of the Customs Service Charge on ALL LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS (LPG) under an Emergency 90-Day Intervention to protect the dinner tables of Vincentian Families.

In describing LPG as necessary vs. a luxury, the Prime Minister pointed out how extremely high pressures are being applied on households locally due to Global Market Pricing Pressures.

Since January, the International Benchmark Price for LPG has risen 27% and increased from approximately U.S. $.70/gallon to over U.S. $.90/gallon in just Four Months.

The government stated that if it did nothing to address this situation internationally, these increases in pricing would eventually be reflected in local pricing increases for consumers. Currently, households are paying about $40.30 for a Standard 20-Pound Cylinder of Cooking Gas, while Bakeries and Restaurants are paying approximately $192.40 for 100 Pound Tanks; they too faced the prospect of much larger bills if the prices had gone up.

Therefore, the Government decided to eliminate completely the Customs Service Charge on all Cooking Gas for a 90-Day Period. When the Tax is eliminated entirely, the Administration will lose approximately $54,368 in Revenue.

The Government feels that this money would be better spent with its Citizens who need every dollar possible to help them survive the current Global Crisis. The main purpose of this Emergency Intervention was to provide stability in pricing so that ordinary citizens do not have to make decisions regarding what is essential to their daily lives.

The Prime Minister said that no family should have to remove money from groceries, transportation, education expenses etc., in order to cook a meal.