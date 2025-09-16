SVG Govt to reclaim underdeveloped lands in Canouan

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is taking decisive action to reclaim prime real estate in Canouan that has remained largely undeveloped for years.

Canouan is a small island in the Caribbean archipelago nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves revealed the government’s frustration with long-standing lease agreements that have yielded minimal economic benefits. “We are very, very impatient,” Gonsalves emphasized, highlighting a critical turning point in the nation’s approach to land development.

The most striking example involves 650 acres of Canouan island, originally leased to a developer for a mere $16,000. Despite initial promises of significant investment, the land has remained largely stagnant for over a decade. “Nobody has bought villas. They haven’t updated the buildings. They haven’t improved the golf course,” Gonsalves pointed out.

“We’ve said to this developer, you don’t seem as interested as we are in getting Canouan to be an engine of development,” Gonsalves stated. The government’s approach is clear: take back underutilized lands and accelerate development through more proactive means.

The reclamation efforts extend beyond Canouan, with similar actions in Peters Hope, where a previously promised 50-villa and 200-room hotel project failed to materialize. “We’ll take it back from you,” Gonsalves explained, “because we believe hospitality can be developed more expeditiously and more equitably.”

This aggressive stance signals a new era of economic development for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with the government demonstrating its willingness to directly intervene to unlock the potential of its prime tourism assets.

