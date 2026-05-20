Govt scraps single-site plan for Pole Yard community

The Minister of Housing Andrew John, has announced that the government is moving forward with a strategic plan to relocate the community of Poleyard in Arnos Vale.

Minister John confirmed that the area has been identified as unsuitable for continued habitation, making relocation a necessity. While approximately four acres of land had previously been identified in Green Hill for the relocation of the entire community, the current administration is re-evaluating that approach.

John explained that simply moving the entire group to a single new location might not solve the underlying issues. “We thought maybe that may not be such a good idea to put everybody there,” the Minister stated, noting that a bulk move could result in simply “uprooting one community and [putting] it” in a new space where “the same kind of thing” might happen again.

To avoid replicating the conditions of an informal settlement, the Ministry is now exploring a more integrated approach. This strategy involves identifying various lands and potentially “separating some of the people” by placing them in different residential areas rather than one concentrated block.

This initiative is part of a broader mandate under Minister John’s portfolio to address informal settlement upgrading and land management across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Minister emphasized that the government is committed to giving urgent attention to these long-standing housing challenges to ensure citizens live in better, more stable environments.

“I want to make a difference,” Minister John said regarding his work in the Ministry, highlighting his goal of transforming communities and improving the lives of those currently living in “swallow” or substandard conditions. In addition to the Poleyard project, the government is also looking into relocating residents from other problematic areas in Kingstown, such as Bentick Square, where structures are slated for eventual demolition.