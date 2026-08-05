Govt secures funds from Ian Wace for S.Grenadines recovery

In this official press release, Minister Daniel Cummings announces that the government has secured private investment from Ian Wace to accelerate recovery efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Beryl.

Two years after the storm destroyed ninety percent of structures in the Southern Grenadines, new funding will be used to transition families from temporary housing back into permanent, resilient homes.

The government did not state the amount secured in its release.

The initiative prioritizes sustainable infrastructure, featuring solar power, rainwater harvesting systems, and purpose-built hurricane shelters designed to withstand future climate threats.

“By utilizing private capital, the administration aims to restore local economies and livelihoods without overburdening the public treasury through excessive borrowing”, the government press release stated.

Additionally, the government has implemented new environmental protections, such as banning tire burning, to safeguard the nation’s air and water quality during this reconstruction period.