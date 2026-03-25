SVG Govt Seeks Taiwan Backing To Establish CDF

During a recent diplomatic mission to Taiwan, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Deputy Prime Minister St Clair Leacock made a direct appeal to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te for financial assistance to establish a local Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The proposed fund is a major priority for the ruling New Democratic Party (NDP) administration, with Leacock noting he has personally championed the cause since 2009.

The primary goal of the CDF is to bridge the gap between ministerial and representative politics, ensuring that the financial architecture is properly aligned to serve the specific needs of SVG’s 15 constituencies.

While Leacock declined to publicly disclose the exact dollar figure requested during his meetings, he confirmed that the proposal was favorably received by President Lai.

Taiwan already provides direct budgetary support for a similar Constituency Development Fund in neighboring St. Lucia, a fact the SVG delegation discussed during a recent meeting with St. Lucia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Because of this existing precedent, Leacock emphasized that establishing a CDF for SVG alongside Taiwan would not be “breaking new ground nor would we be reinventing the wheel”.

President Lai has broadly pledged his government’s support to the NDP administration to deepen ties in both established and new areas of cooperation.

Leacock expressed strong confidence that the CDF funding will ultimately be approved by Taiwan.

Once the financial support is secured, the SVG Prime Minister and the Ministry of Economic Affairs will be responsible for determining exactly how the funds will be allocated and applied across the local constituencies.