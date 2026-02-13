SVG Govt Prioritises New Facility For At-Risk Girls

The establishment of a dedicated child care facility for girls is a high priority for the new St Vincent government.

This initiative is intended to address a significant gap in existing services, which the Minister noted are currently focused primarily on young children or boys.

The facility is specifically designed for girls aged 12 to 17 who require protection and specialized care. The home will provide access to education, life skills training, and psychological support.

Minister of Family and Gender Affairs, Laverne Gibson-Velox, told parliament on Thursday that the goal of the facility is to ensure holistic care and emotional recovery by equipping young women with the tools they need for independence and self-reliance.

The Minister emphasized that this facility will play a critical role in preventing further abuse and neglect for those in the care system.

This project is part of a broader strategy to address what the Minister described as a “national crisis” of child abuse and trauma within the country.