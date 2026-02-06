SVG Farmers I.D Program Riddled With Corruption

In a town hall meeting in North Leeward, Minister of Agriculture Israel Bruce says the new government’s plans to overhaul the farmers I.D system.

A local farmer had raised the issue, stating that there are many people with “long finger[s]”—implying they do not engage in manual labor—who possess farmer’s ID cards. She alleged that a representative had previously distributed these IDs to supporters regardless of whether they actually farmed or owned livestock. Consequently, these individuals have been accessing benefits and handouts intended for legitimate farmers, while actual producers were sometimes “spitefully ignored”.

Minister of Agriculture Israel Bruce confirmed that he is aware of these issues and has already begun an investigation. Upon assuming office, he requested a list of all registered ID holders from the Farmers Support Company.

The Minister said the review so far found that there are individuals in possession of cards who lack necessary verification documents, such as land titles, leases, or permission letters. “These individuals should never have been verified to receive IDs. The “verification process” is currently being used to weed out those who are not entitled to hold cards”.

Bruce outlined several steps the ministry is taking to “root out the corruption”:

Cancellation of IDs: He stated that anyone found to be holding a card without proper entitlement will have their card cancelled. He issued a warning to those cheating the system to either “cut your long fingernail” and actually farm, or lose the ID.

Color-Coded System: The ministry plans to introduce a color scheme for ID cards based on the size of the land being farmed. This is designed to differentiate between backyard gardeners and commercial farmers, ensuring that benefits like vehicle duty waivers are restricted to those with larger plots (5 acres and above).

Support for Legitimate Farmers: Conversely, Bruce addressed the issue of bona fide farmers who have been unable to get IDs because they farm on family land without legal title. He promised to work with the Attorney General to provide “letters of authorization” to these farmers, allowing them to get registered and access benefits.