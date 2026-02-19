SVG Gov’t To Enforce ‘No Vending Policy’ This Year

The Kingstown Town Board is currently addressing challenges related to illegal street vending as part of its mandate to beautify and enhance the capital.

There are approximately 90 individuals officially permitted to vend along the streets and sidewalks of Kingstown. This figure does not include vendors operating in Little Tokyo or Middle Street.

During the 2026 budget, Minister Laverne Gibson-Velox, described vending along sidewalks as a “grave concern”. Consequently, the government intends to enforce a “no vending policy” within the first quarter of the year after careful consideration.

Despite previous attempts to halt the practice, some “defiant vendors” continue to ply their trade on the streets. The NDP over the years strongly opposed the removal of street vendors from Kingstown.

The Minister said to provide better facilities for commerce, the government plans to establish new community markets and upgrade existing ones.

Improvements scheduled for 2026 include:

Installing rodent-proofing at the downtown market and increasing lighting at the Uptown Market.

Extensive repairs to the George McIntosh Community Market, including aesthetic improvements, replacing fencing, and upgrading green spaces and adding grease traps to collect waste from market shops.

The minister indicate that these measures are intended to balance the needs of vendors with the necessity of improving Kingstown’s aesthetics and public safety.