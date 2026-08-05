Govt to formalize national athletes’ support program

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday has announced that his administration is moving to formalize the national athletes’ support program, transitioning it from an informal arrangement to a structured state initiative.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the program is designed to ensure that Vincentian athletes who reach a “certain standard” in their respective disciplines including athletics, cricket, and netball can rely on guaranteed assistance from the state.

According to Friday, the core objective of this formalization is to provide the necessary resources for sportspeople to “reach to their full potential”.

Highlighting the success of current Vincentian stars, the Prime Minister pointed to athletes such as Shafiqua Maloney and Adonal David Foyle as examples of the talent the country continues to produce.

He stated that by formalizing support, the government aims to nurture more “ambassadors” who can represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the global stage.

“This is all part of building giving opportunity to people but also building up St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a country of merit of opportunity,” Friday remarked during a live broadcast.

The Prime Minister linked the sports initiative to a broader national goal of fostering “self-belief”. He argued that Vincentian creators and athletes should not “take a backseat to anyone” and must feel confident enough to compete with regional counterparts like Trinidad and Jamaica.

Friday concluded that by providing these opportunities, the government intends to maximize the potential found within the nation’s 110 schools, spanning academics, business, the arts, and sports. This move toward a formal sports framework is part of a wider strategy to create a “can-do” culture where talent is nurtured through consistent systems rather than chance.