SVG Govt to overhaul land distribution system

The New Democratic Party (NDP) government has proposed to change land distribution for youth by moving away from what they describe as a “poorly” governed, arbitrary system toward one focused on wealth creation.

Housing Minister Andrew John says the Prime Minister has indicated a need to re-look the way land distribution is done to ensure it is handled fairly. This includes moving toward a modern land administration system designed to be “transparent, efficient, inclusive, and resilient” to replace outdated and slow processes.

Recognizing a “shortage of land space” suitable for housing, the government is purchasing land to ensure there is enough to distribute to citizens.

A major focus is the continuous survey of crown lands to secure formal land tenure for the poor and vulnerable.

This is intended to dismantle barriers to economic advancement and inter-generational wealth, providing families and youth with the legal recognition needed to invest in their properties or access credit.

The government aims to transform the Land and Surveys Department into a “beacon of efficiency, transparency, and equity” to ensure that land is surveyed properly and distributed to those who actually need it.

John also highlighted that these changes are meant to create an environment where individuals are “less reliant” on the state and are instead encouraged to be “independent and entrepreneurial”.