St Vincent govt to reopen all ‘buying depots’

SVG Govt To Reopen All Buying Depots

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is taking steps to reopen all buying depots across the island. A buying depot serves as a designated location where farmers can bring their harvested produce for purchase and processing, acting as a central hub for local agricultural trade.

This announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Ceasar during a rally for the Unity Labour Party (ULP) at Rabbaca on Sunday.

He stated, “The government is committed to reopening every single buying depot in the country. We will work diligently to ensure that farmers can sell their produce effectively.”

Minister Ceasar also revealed that over the next two weeks, the government plans to distribute 2,000 cards, each valued at $1,800, to farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as part of ongoing recovery efforts following recent hurricanes.

Additionally, he mentioned that 35,000 chickens would be imported into the country on Monday to be distributed among farmers throughout the island.