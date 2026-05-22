‘Independence Park to revert back to Victoria Park’?

Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves has publicly criticized the current administration over allegations that the government is reverting the name of the national venue, Independence Park, back to its colonial-era moniker, Victoria Park.

Speaking on a recent broadcast, Gonsalves claimed he received confirmation that contestants preparing speeches for an upcoming Saturday event were explicitly instructed by a government official to avoid saying “Welcome Independence Park” and to say “Welcome Victoria Park” instead.

Gonsalves expressed utter disbelief at the directive, stating that such moves are “so ridiculous you don’t even want to believe them”. He demanded that the government make a clear public statement clarifying whether they are officially reverting to the colonial name.

Gonsalves condemned the alleged name change as a regressive step, accusing the current government of wanting to “embrace colonial names” rather than continuing the decolonization process. He contrasted this alleged reversion with his own administration’s efforts to move away from colonial legacies, referencing the dark history of colonial administrators like Murray—who initiated the 1912 ordinance that criminalized the Spiritual Baptist faith—to illustrate the heavy historical weight attached to colonial figures.

“Instead of changing those things, they want to go back to embrace colonial names,” Gonsalves remarked, calling the government’s apparent decision “incredible”.

The controversy surrounding the park’s name surfaced in the wake of the recent Spiritual Baptist National Day celebrations, which were held at the venue.

During his broadcast, Gonsalves deliberately emphasized his own stance by pointedly referring to the venue as “Independence Park” when discussing his unscripted address to the Spiritual Baptist rally.