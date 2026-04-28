SVG govt to share hosting cost for IShowSpeed visit

IShowSpeed Touches Down in St. Vincent

Mega-influencer and YouTube sensation IShowSpeed is scheduled to bring his massive 53-million-follower livestream to St. Vincent, with the Ministry of Tourism stepping in to help foot the bill alongside private entities. While the exact financial figures remain undisclosed, the visit has sparked local debate regarding the financial investment and the true value of the influencer’s platform for the island’s tourism sector.

When questioned about the cost of hosting the prominent internet personality, local production team member Rodney Small clarified that the expenses are a “shared cost”. “I think majority of what the government is doing is facilitating some of the landing fees and stuff like that,” Rodney stated. The initiative originally began when IShowSpeed’s team reached out to private individuals, including Small and Skinny Fabulous before the government became involved through the Ministry of Tourism to “activate some things”.

The government’s financial backing has drawn scrutiny from some local commentators. Radio personality ‘Lyf’ expressed apprehension about the potential price tag, stating, “I hoping is not it they cost you know no exorbitant money to host him because he is benefiting way more than the countries that he visit”. Lyf pointed out that while drawing 53 million viewers is an impressive feat, IShowSpeed’s core audience of younger gamers may not translate into the target demographic St. Vincent seeks for its tourism industry.

Despite these concerns, organizers are pushing forward with an itinerary designed to sell and highlight the country’s unique offerings. Organizers have planned structured events showcasing St. Vincent’s ecotourism, culinary scene, and Indigenous culture, noting that Speed takes structured cultural segments very seriously. Organizers are calling on locals to gather in and around Kingstown after work to participate in a grand finale, bringing energy and “Vincy” vibes to the global broadcast.

However, locals hoping to easily promote their brands on the stream may be disappointed. Every aspect of the broadcast is heavily curated, with final approval resting entirely with IShowSpeed’s team due to his existing brand endorsements and strict production guidelines.

Whether the government’s investment in landing fees and logistical support will yield a tangible boost in tourism remains to be seen. As St. Vincent prepares for the spotlight, locals and officials alike will be closely watching to see if this modern, influencer-driven marketing approach pays dividends for the island.