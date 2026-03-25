Govt to stop ‘brain drain’ with targeted scholarships

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is implementing a “pragmatic and strategic approach” to its scholarship programs to address critical skills shortages and combat a growing “brain drain” of local professionals.

Currently, SVG is facing a significant deficit in the field of pharmacology, forcing the government to regularly approve work permits and visas for foreign workers to fill these roles. To address this, the administration is conducting audits to determine the country’s employment needs for the next five to ten years.

Moving forward, the government plans to exercise more discipline in how scholarships are awarded, prioritizing areas of study that align with the nation’s developmental goals rather than allowing students to apply for random fields.

Minister Laverne King emphasized that this targeted approach, which includes a push for more scholarships in pharmacology, innovation, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, is a call to expand overall scholarship numbers rather than cut back on other disciplines.

However, securing scholarships is only half the battle, as officials are increasingly concerned about the worrying trend of students not returning to SVG after completing their studies abroad.

This loss of talent is exacerbated by “professional raiding” from wealthier northern nations, which attract Vincentian professionals—such as pharmacists, nurses, teachers, and police officers—by offering to pay them the same salary amounts but in US dollars.

Deputy Prime Minister St Clair Leacock noted that this attrition makes it incredibly difficult to retain specialized talent, citing an example where SVG brings in foreign pharmacists from India, only to risk losing them to other countries offering better pay.

To reverse this trend and protect its educational investments, the SVG government is actively exploring the creation of a “return student return fund” through its development bank. This fund would provide returning graduates with startup capital and entrepreneurship opportunities, helping to alleviate their concerns about job security back home.

Additionally, Leacock stressed that to keep the best-trained minds in the country, SVG must ultimately lift the base level of salaries and wages while significantly improving general working conditions.

During their recent trip to Taiwan, the SVG delegation sent strong, candid messages to Vincentian students studying there, emphasizing the critical need for them to return home so the country can reap the benefits of its educational investments.