Gov’t waging war on the Poor, not poverty: Gonsalves

According to Ralph Gonsalves, St Vincent Opposition leader, while the government should be waging a “war on poverty,” they appear to be waging a “war on the poor” through their fiscal decisions.

Gonsalves on Wednesday contrasts the “cries of anguish” from the poor with what he views as unjustifiable spending on government officials.

“The budget allocates $1.5 million to repair the Prime Minister’s residence and $600,000 for new vehicles. However, a budget must be a “moral document” rooted in biblical principles (citing Matthew 25 and Isaiah) where the poor are central. It is immoral to spend millions on a residence and vehicles when the “cries of the poor are loud” and people are suffering”.

The “cries” mentioned by Gonsalves stem from immediate cuts to what he says are social safety nets. He reports that the government has stopped paying rent for displaced persons (including those from the Grenadines), leading to people being “put out” of their rented homes.

“Poor families are reportedly not receiving expected grants, and landlords are not being paid rents owed by the government. Certain low-income workers, such as “home helpers,” were excluded from receiving bonuses that other workers received, this is a “mistake” that must be corrected”, he said.

Gonsalves says the budget priorities are mathematically inconsistent with the government’s promises to the poor.

The Promise: The government promised to increase public assistance payments to $500 a month.

The Budget Reality: Gonsalves points out that the allocated $26.9 million is insufficient to pay $500 a month to the 4,700 people currently on the list.

The Consequence: He calculates that the math suggests the government will either fail to pay the promised amount or will have to cut poor people off the assistance list to make the numbers work.

Gonsalves on Wednesday challenged the government’s narrative that they are cutting “structures” to fund “people.”

He argues that by cutting or reviewing infrastructure projects—such as the modern clinic in South Rivers, cultural hubs, and administrative buildings—the budget is actually removing job opportunities and essential services that the poor rely on.