IMF advises SVG govt against launching national development bank

Following the conclusion of the 2026 Article IV Consultation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has strongly advised the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines not to establish a new national development bank.

While the IMF acknowledged the government’s financial development goals and agreed that local households and micro-businesses currently struggle to get enough bank credit, they cautioned that creating a state-run bank is simply too risky right now.

Sergei Antoshin, the IMF Mission Chief for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, noted that the region’s past experiences with such banks have been problematic.

He warned that launching the proposed bank would require massive upfront funding and create heavy, ongoing costs for the government. Taking on these new financial liabilities would directly conflict with the country’s urgent need to cut its rising debt and balance the national budget.

The IMF’s warning comes as St. Vincent and the Grenadines grapples with a severe fiscal situation.

The country has been at a high risk of debt distress since 2016, a crisis recently worsened by the pandemic, multiple natural disasters, and global oil price shocks. With the national debt reaching 113% of GDP in 2025, the IMF has stressed the need for “prompt and sizable” action to reduce government spending.

Rather than building a brand-new institution from scratch, the IMF suggested that the government focus its policy efforts on strengthening the credit channels that already exist.

To help more people access loans, the IMF recommended expanding the participation of local banks and credit unions in the regional credit bureau to close information gaps. They also suggested that bringing closer monitoring and stronger oversight to the fast-growing credit union sector would help stabilize and improve local lending.