SVG govt welcomes 200+ interns as SET expands

Over 200 Young People Accepted for SET Programme for 2026

In a major expansion effort, the government has accepted over 200 eligible applicants into the Support for Education and Training (SET) program, which is in its 12th year. Participants benefit from structured training, mentorship, and financial support, with opportunities spanning public service, healthcare, administration, and technical fields.

Program coordinators noted that interns undergo continuous evaluation and contribute meaningfully across ministries, departments, and agencies. Speaking at the ceremony for the completion of interns from Cohort 12, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sandy Peters-Phillips praised the tangible impact of interns, noting improvements in efficiency, service delivery, and operational capacity across government institutions.

She says Interns supported key functions including: Research and policy development, Diplomatic Coordination and International Relations, Trade and investment facilitation, Consumer affairs and Public Education, Administrative and Financial Operations. She noted their contributions not only enhanced institutional performance but also strengthened national development efforts.

As Cohort 12 exits, a new group prepares to enter, reinforcing what Cabinet Secretary Barnwell-Scott described as a “continuous cycle of opportunity” that allows more young Vincentians to gain valuable work experience and career exposure. Program coordinators also emphasized financial literacy, professional development, and long-term planning, ensuring participants are better prepared for sustainable futures.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has pledged to continue expanding opportunities for youth, strengthening partnerships, and investing in programs that build capacity and drive national progress. “What we are doing is more than investment, it is a duty to the next generation. This country will benefit from your success,” the Prime Minister concluded.