Govt removes VAT from essential groceries, hygiene supplies

The St Vincent government on Wednesday 29th October, 2025 granted approval for the zero rating of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on nine (9) additional food items.

The government also zero rated personal hygiene food items, with effect from 3rd November, 2025 as outlined below:

– Other Chicken parts (such as tighs, leg quarts, etc.)

– Processed cheddar cheese

– Canned tuna

– Canned sardines

– Chicken sausages (all types)

– Cereals

– Lentils

– Categories of health drinks (such as Ensure and Supligen)

– Adult pampers