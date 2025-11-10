Walters stands firm, defends $144k contract

ULP candidate Dr. Grace Walters has robustly defended her EC$144,000 government contract, pushing back against criticism from the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP).

Dr. Walters directly addressed allegations of political favoritism, emphasizing her professional qualifications and commitment to healthcare improvement.

“I am Grace to you, but to Daniel Cummings, I am Dr. Grace Walters,” she declared, positioning herself as a symbol of professional excellence and women’s empowerment.

The contract, specifically tied to the development of the Arnos Vale Acute Care Referral Hospital, involves supporting planning, operational transition, and quality assurance protocols for a critical healthcare infrastructure project.

Walters emphasized that her appointment was based on merit, noting she was granted no-pay leave to accept the contract.

Addressing concerns about Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s condition, Dr. Walters presented a positive narrative. She cited ongoing refurbishment efforts, a functioning internship programme, and an impressive infection control rate of less than one percent.

Opposition MP Daniel Cummings had previously criticized the contract, arguing that the funds could have been better allocated to frontline staff.

“This contract could have hired three top-class nurses,” Cummings claimed, highlighting ongoing staffing challenges in the healthcare system.