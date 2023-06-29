‘Growing future farmers: SVGGS infuses agriculture science in CSEC curriculum’

Agriculture Science will be offered to pupils at St. Vincent Grammar School as part of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) curriculum in the upcoming academic year (2023-24).

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Zero Hunger Trust Fund and the school has made this feasible.

Hugh Colin Sam, Headmaster of St. Vincent Grammar School, and Safiya Horne-Bique, Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, signed the MOU on Monday, June 26th.

Sam stated that there had been discussions about offering the topic at the school for some time and that he was looking forward to the implementation phase. He thanked the Zero Hunger Trust Fund for supporting the proposal, and he added that agriculture science will have a permanent place in the school’s curriculum.

The Headmaster also mentioned that over a hundred pupils chose agriculture science as their new academic year’s topic. “The interest is there, the human resources are there, and the funding is there,” Sam stated.

Meanwhile, Horne-Bique stated that the Zero Hunger Trust Fund is excited to announce the launch of the Agricultural Science Programme at St. Vincent Grammar School (SVGS). She stated that the event is noteworthy because it represents the reengagement of SVGS students in one of the most vital areas of our economy. “It is also significant because it puts us on a trajectory for innovation, expansion, and the sustainability of the sector, which puts us on a path to Zero Hunger in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” Bique- Horne added.

She thanked the St. Vincent Brewery for its support of the effort through the Vita Malt brand.

According to the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Director, given the government’s international, regional, and national commitment to achieving food security and food sovereignty, youth participation in agriculture is critical.

“In order to fulfill this mandate, the Fund has supported Agriculture Science programs at secondary schools since 2019,” Horne-Bique stated. She went on to say that the goal is to give students opportunity to learn more about sustainable agricultural policies, practices, techniques, and methodologies, as well as to explore avenues for sustainable lifestyles in agriculture.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, also spoke at the signing event on Monday. The Minister expressed his gratitude to the St. Vincent Grammar School for creating a platform for students to participate in the agriculture economy. He also vowed his Ministry’s dedication to the program’s success.

The initiative, according to Caesar, equips students to work in the agriculture industry at a time when the SVG tourism product is booming through the construction and opening of new hotels.

Myccle Burke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, observed the signing.

