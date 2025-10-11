Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image

Grenada wants clarity on maritime boundary with SVG

Ernesto Cooke
2 Min Read

Grenada is taking proactive steps to resolve long-standing maritime boundary uncertainties with St Vincent. Nazim Burke, chairman of Grenada’s oil and gas Technical Working Group (TWG), recently shared an update that could reshape regional maritime interactions.

“We’ve been living with undefined boundaries for far too long,” Burke explained during a recent town hall meeting, his voice carrying a mix of determination and pragmatism.

The government’s proposal is straightforward yet strategic: establish a tri-lateral joint commission involving Grenada, Venezuela, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to definitively map out there maritime borders.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has already set the wheels in motion, personally submitting a comprehensive proposal to the leaders of both countries. The plan? A balanced commission of ten members – three representatives from each nation, with an independent chairman to guide the delicate process of boundary demarcation.

- Advertisement -
Ad image

Why does this matter? Burke was crystal clear: “You can’t lease land or maritime spaces when you’re uncertain about where your boundaries actually lie.” It’s a practical challenge that goes beyond mere bureaucratic paperwork – it’s about economic potential, resource management, and national sovereignty.

As Burke noted, this is more than just a technical exercise – it’s about creating a clear, fair framework for regional interaction. The proposed commission represents a diplomatic approach that prioritizes dialogue, mutual understanding, and collaborative problem-solving.

This isn’t Grenada’s first rodeo in maritime boundary negotiations. The country successfully completed a similar process with Trinidad and Tobago back in 2012.

Share This Article
ByErnesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Stay Connected