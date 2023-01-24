Tuesday, January 24
Updated:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines assumes the presidency of CELAC

Lee Yan LaSur

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has been chosen as the president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in 2023.

The southern Caribbean country is the first CARICOM country to hold the presidency.

CELAC was founded in 2011 as a means for the region’s governments to collaborate and become more economically stable.

This will be updated.

