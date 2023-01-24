St. Vincent and the Grenadines assumes the presidency of CELAC

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has been chosen as the president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in 2023.

The southern Caribbean country is the first CARICOM country to hold the presidency.

CELAC was founded in 2011 as a means for the region’s governments to collaborate and become more economically stable.

This will be updated.

Meeting with the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 🇻🇨, @ComradeRalph, who today assumes the presidency of #CELAC. @AgendaCAF will continue supporting the @PPT_CELAC presidency and working for the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/lwJWZ3raIW — CAF (@AgendaCAF) January 24, 2023