No active Nipah Virus cases detected in SVG

SVG REMAINS AT LOW RISK FOR NIPAH VIRUS

The Ministry of Health is officially notifying the public that it is closely monitoring reports of Nipah Virus (NiV) cases identified internationally. At this time, the Ministry confirms there are zero confirmed or suspected cases of Nipah Virus within St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

This assessment is supported by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), which currently classifies the Caribbean region, including SVG, as “low risk” for the Nipah Virus.

This classification serves as a validation of our current health security posture while emphasizing the necessity of continued vigilance.

The Nipah Virus (NiV) is a zoonotic agent—meaning it spreads from animals to humans—whose natural host is the fruit bat, also known as the “flying fox.”

The virus primarily spreads through the following vectors:

Animal-to-Human: Direct contact with infected animals.

Contaminated Food: Consumption of food products (such as date palm sap) contaminated by infected bats.

Person-to-Person: Close contact with an individual already infected with the virus.

Identifying these pathways allows for the implementation of targeted precautions. Furthermore, early symptom recognition remains our most effective tool for clinical intervention and the containment of any potential viral spread. Symptoms of the Nipah Virus can range from mild to severe, often progressing rapidly.

It is vital that patients provide a full medical and travel history to healthcare providers; this disclosure is a non-negotiable requirement for accurate diagnosis. High-risk symptoms and neurological signs include:

Fever and Headache

Vomiting

Respiratory symptoms, such as cough and difficulty breathing

Neurological signs, specifically drowsiness or confusion

In severe cases, the virus can lead to acute respiratory illness and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The potential for these severe outcomes underscores why the Ministry maintains a robust regional surveillance framework in collaboration with CARPHA and other international partners.

The Ministry advises all travelers, including returning residents and visitors, to exercise extra caution if arriving from countries currently affected by the Nipah Virus.

For individuals who have recently traveled and develop symptoms, the Ministry issues the following active-command directives:

Seek medical attention promptly at the nearest healthcare facility.

Immediately disclose your full travel history to healthcare providers upon arrival.

Strictly monitor for fever, respiratory distress, or neurological changes.

Do not delay seeking care if you suspect exposure to a zoonotic agent.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy will continue to provide regular updates as the global situation evolves.