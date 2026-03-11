SVG Reinvigorates Tourism With Sailing Week 2026

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) has announced the strategic evolution of the nation’s premier maritime festival: SVG Sailing Week 2026.

Scheduled from March 29 to April 6, 2026, this archipelagic odyssey across St. Vincent, Canouan, and Bequia serves as the definitive cornerstone of the nation’s multi-island tourism identity. By transforming the storied heritage of the Bequia Regatta into an expansive national sailing week, the destination is showing its intent to dominate the regional blue economy and solidify its status as the undisputed yachting capital of the Eastern Caribbean.

The genesis of SVG Sailing Week 2026 stems from a high-level executive mandate. Upon the appointment of the Minister Kishore Shallow as Minister of Tourism said Prime Minister Godwin Friday issued a direct charge: to “revive the SVG feeling” and elevate the nation’s maritime product to an international gold standard.

The economic imperative behind this mandate is clear. St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently commands a 36% market share of yachts in the Eastern Caribbean, leading regional competitors such as St. Lucia (32%).

This event is designed to capitalize on that lead, leveraging what are widely considered the “best sailing waters in the entire world” to drive significant spilloff effects. From marine maintenance and artisanal vending to luxury land-based accommodations, the expansion of the regatta ensures that the tourism economic pillar supports every layer of Vincentian society.

The 2026 itinerary represents a shift toward a holistic multi-island experience, beginning with a spiritual foundation on Saturday, March 28, with a Gospel Concert before the official maritime launch on March 29. The week transitions from the high-octane Canouan Cup to the world-renowned Bequia Easter Regatta.

The competitive landscape features an elite international registration footprint, including participants from the United States, United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Barbados.

Vessels will compete across seven classes, including J24s, J80s, and Cruisers. Crucially, the event preserves its soul through the “Double Enders” traditional, locally built vessels that showcase Vincentian boat-building mastery. These heritage craft take center stage during the “Big Boat Challenge” on Friday and the high-stakes Easter Monday finale in Bequia.

Under the guidance of the National Olympic Committee and Amber Glasgow, SVG Sailing Week 2026 has been designated a “Green Regatta.” This framework is a non-negotiable response to the climate realities facing luxury marine tourism, ensuring that the very ecosystem that attracts global travelers is preserved for the next generation.

Traditional Regatta Impacts SVG 2026 Sustainability Solutions Paper-heavy logistics and agendas Transition to an entirely paperless/digital operational model. Mass-produced plastic trophies Locally crafted wooden trophies by Dexter Bakers and model boats by Sergeant Model Boats. High volume of single-use plastics Use of reusable merchandise and iconic “Fill the Whale” recycling stations in partnership with Action Bequia. Marine ecosystem neglect A critical March 13 beach cleanup at Big Sand/Sandy Bay to protect vital sea turtle nesting habitats. Imported corporate awards A bespoke painting commissioned by Calvert Jones of Tropical Realism for the overall winner.

The importance of community-based tourism is realized through a sophisticated onshore program curated by Casai Simmons and the Onshore Committee. These festivities ensure that the regatta’s economic impact reaches the heart of local communities:

Spiritual Opening (March 28): A Gospel Concert at Clifton Hall Hardcourt featuring Ronnie Fenton, Cherry Denny, Kenroy Krookshank, and Kevin Lavia.

Elite Social Transformation (Thursday, April 2): The “Casablanca” event at the Penthouse, featuring a total venue transformation into a high-concept social atmosphere.

Heritage Festivities: Traditional Easter Monday celebrations under the Almond Tree, featuring biscuit-eating competitions, greasy pole climbs, and Maypole dancing.

Family-Centric Engagement: Morning fitness walks to Spring Top, coconut and gumbboat races, and the “Lady” celebrations at Lower Bay.

SVG Sailing Week 2026 is a catalyst for long-term sports tourism development. Through the mentorship of figures like Jenny and Sabrina, the Junior Sailing Academy is producing athletes of exceptional discipline. This vision is personified by Kai, a 15-year-old sailor who completed a staggering 42-mile, six-hour solo sail from St. Vincent to Union Island to raise funds for students affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The nation is also investing in infrastructure through Level 1 World Sailing seminars led by international race officers like Jeff Johnson and Becky Ashburn. By training local officials in race management, timing sequences, and flags, SVG is building the professional capacity required to host Olympic-level athletes and international championships, featuring rising stars like 2025 National Champion Kieran Harris.

The scaling of SVG Sailing Week is fueled by a robust public-private collaboration.

Platinum Sponsor: Intercaribbean Airlines

Silver Sponsors: Guardian Group, Flow, SVG Distillers (Sparrow Rum)

Bronze Sponsors: Republic Bank, SVG Brew Limited, Salt Petroleum, Kuscow

Official Distributors: Coca-Cola/Costap SVG Limited

Hospitality Partners: Bequia Plantation Hotel, Blue Lagoon Hotel and Marina, and Coconut Grove.

The world is invited to “Embrace the Adventure” from March 29 to April 6, 2026. Experience the heart-pounding precision of world-class racing set against the most storied nautical heritage in the Caribbean.