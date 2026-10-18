SVG’s independence lineup you won’t want to miss

Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture, and the Creative Industries, the Honorable Kashaka Cupid, has called on Vincentians at home and across the diaspora to set aside political differences and unite under this year’s 47th Independence anniversary theme, “Hand in hand uplifting our nation”.

Speaking at a press conference organized by the National Independence Committee, Minister Cupid—who serves as chairman of the committee—emphasized that national development and progress require a shared, collective effort from all citizens.

Addressing the public, Minister Cupid noted that independence symbolizes national freedom, dignity, self-determination, and mutual responsibility. Urging citizens to place country above partisan divides, he underscored that political differences must never eclipse love for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Now is the moment, now is the time for us to unite as a nation,” Minister Cupid declared, encouraging Vincentians to demonstrate patriotism by taking part in the weekly “Rock Your Friday Colors” initiative by wearing national colors—yellow, green, and blue—throughout October.

The National Independence Committee outlined a wide-ranging calendar of activities leading up to the official national day:

October 21 : Commemoration of Captain Hugh Mulzac at Hugh Mulzac Square on Union Island, honoring the legacy of the first Black person to captain a U.S. marine vessel.

: Commemoration of Captain Hugh Mulzac at Hugh Mulzac Square on Union Island, honoring the legacy of the first Black person to captain a U.S. marine vessel. October 22 : The annual Sir Dwight Venner Memorial Independence Lecture hosted at the UWI Global Campus.

: The annual Sir Dwight Venner Memorial Independence Lecture hosted at the UWI Global Campus. October 23 : A remembrance tribute recognizing George Augustus McIntosh at Paul’s Avenue, coinciding with the launch of the Cultural Village at Heritage Square, which will run through October 31 featuring local crafts, artwork, and traditional food.

: A remembrance tribute recognizing George Augustus McIntosh at Paul’s Avenue, coinciding with the launch of the Cultural Village at Heritage Square, which will run through October 31 featuring local crafts, artwork, and traditional food. October 25 : The People’s Gardens Gala, hosted by the Governor General in partnership with the Friends of Charities Foundation.

: The People’s Gardens Gala, hosted by the Governor General in partnership with the Friends of Charities Foundation. October 27: The flagship National Independence Parade at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, featuring new non-traditional post-parade elements, where the Prime Minister will deliver his maiden independence address.

Highlighting the role of sports in fostering national pride, Minister Cupid pointed to several key national and international sporting developments:

Historic International Cricket Host : St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host five teams from the Canadian National Cricket League (NCL) GT20 tournament, marking the first time the league has been hosted outside Canada.

: St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host five teams from the Canadian National Cricket League (NCL) GT20 tournament, marking the first time the league has been hosted outside Canada. National Sports Teams : The Minister commended the Vincy Jewels national netball team as they travel to Barbados for World Cup qualifiers, while also offering support for the Vincy Heat football team.

: The Minister commended the Vincy Jewels national netball team as they travel to Barbados for World Cup qualifiers, while also offering support for the Vincy Heat football team. Youth Public Speaking Milestone: Praise was extended to the finalists of the 27th Lions Secondary School Public Speaking Competition, with special commendation given to Canouan Secondary School for achieving a historic final placement representing the Grenadines.

In a moment of solemn reflection, Minister Cupid offered prayers and condolences to the family of 16-year-old Tafari Brown, who tragically lost his life in a stabbing incident in Keene’s Hall. He encouraged families to bring young children to Independence events so that national identity and civic pride are nurtured early in life.

“We may be small, but we are large in heart, large in pride, and large in our ability to bounce back,” Minister Cupid concluded.