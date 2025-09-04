New Gymnasium to Elevate CLSS Athletic Potential

GYM UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOR CENTRAL LEEWARD SECONDARY SCHOOL

The Central Leeward Secondary School will soon welcome a brand-new gymnasium. The project, which is being constructed under the Quick-Impact Project funded by the Republic of India, will have all the features of a modern school gymnasium.

Speaking with the API, Minister of Sport and Area Representative Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster says the school continues to perform well in sport, with athletes advancing to the regional games and representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines and such a facility will help in their development.

“This facility will be one of the premier gym facilities on island, that is the aim…am hoping we can have all-inclusive programmes that can be run here even though it’s attached to school, …we would like for persons from the community, once there is a structured programme where they can utilize the gym facility,” Minister Brewster remarked.

The Minister added that there are also plans to have gym facilities at other schools as well. He noted that currently, a classroom had been repurposed to accommodate the school’s gym equipment.

School Coach Chester Morgan says the gym would be a welcome addition to the school campus and allow student athletes to train as well as promote effective health and wellness programmes. He indicated that other student athletes would be able to use the facility especially those involved in national teams, “so it is good for the country on a whole”.

The building is expected to be completed in October.