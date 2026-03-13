St Vincent Hairoun brewery launches ‘Crown De Hero’ with $60k in cash & prizes

Heroes Month just got a whole lot more rewarding.

Hairoun Beer — the beer of the people — is putting $60,000 in cash and prizes directly into the hands of Vincentians with Crown De Hero, a nationwide consumer promotion running from March 11 through April 24, 2026.

The concept is simple: crack open a Hairoun, flip the crown, and look for your letter. Every winning crown is an instant prize. But the real glory? Collect all four letters – H. E. R. O. – and you’re in the running for life-changing cash.

HERE’S HOW IT WORKS

Every Hairoun Beer bottle crown could carry one of four letters: H, E, R, or O. Collect all four, spell HERO, put the crowns in an envelope with your contact details, and drop it into an official collection box at participating outlets across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The more HERO combinations you submit, the better your chances. And with Hairoun available at select locations at a special promotional price of 4 for $10 for a limited time, there’s never been a better reason to keep your cooler stocked.

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

The prize draws — conducted from all valid entries received by the April 24th closing date — include a $20,000 top prize, a $7,000 second prize, and a $3,000 third prize, plus instant wins hiding under crowns from day one.

One important reminder: make sure your contact details on that entry form are accurate and legible. Incomplete or unreadable entries may be disqualified. Full terms and conditions apply.

WHY HEROES MONTH — AND WHY IT MATTERS

Every March, St. Vincent and the Grenadines honours the men and women who shaped this nation’s character. For Hairoun — a brand built on Vincentian pride, community, and culture — this isn’t a marketing moment. It’s a mirror.

Crown De Hero is a salute to the nation’s historical heroes, and just as much to the everyday Vincentians who carry that spirit forward: the mothers, the fishermen, the teachers, the hustlers, the neighbours who show up when it counts.

“Every Vincentian carries the spirit of a hero. Crown De Hero is our way of celebrating that spirit while rewarding our loyal customers in a meaningful way.” — Taemia Nichols, Marketing Coordinator, St. Vincent Brewery Ltd.

SO RAISE ONE TO THE HEROES IN YOUR LIFE.

Check your crown. Spell HERO. And let Hairoun do the rest.

Crown De Hero runs through April 24, 2026 at participating outlets nationwide.