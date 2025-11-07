SVG to Halt Biodiversity Loss by 2030

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has validated its draft National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) 2026-2030, positioning the country to implement the global Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework. Thirty-six representatives from government, civil society, academia, and the private sector participated in the validation workshop held at Beachcombers Hotel on October 23rd, 2025.

The Sustainable Development Unit hosted the workshop in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Global Biodiversity Framework Early Action Support (GBF EAS) Project, which is financed by the Global Environment Facility.

The NBSAP establishes 14 national targets to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030. These targets align with global commitments while addressing local priorities, including agricultural land protection, marine resource management, and sustainable tourism development. The plan operates through three coordinated systems: high-level government coordination, sectoral integration across ministries, and stakeholder co-management involving communities and the private sector.

Participants validated the proposed targets through breakout sessions examining spatial planning, protected area management, biodiversity finance, biosafety protocols, and monitoring systems. Key priorities identified include:

Land and Marine Planning : Integrating conservation into land use decisions while protecting agricultural productivity and fishing livelihoods,

: Integrating conservation into land use decisions while protecting agricultural productivity and fishing livelihoods, Biosafety and Indigenous Knowledge : Establishing regional harmonisation on biosafety, protecting indigenous seed varieties, and strengthening public awareness,

: Establishing regional harmonisation on biosafety, protecting indigenous seed varieties, and strengthening public awareness, Gender and Youth Engagement : Developing mentorship programs and supporting community-led conservation initiatives, and

: Developing mentorship programs and supporting community-led conservation initiatives, and Implementation Capacity: Strengthening data collection systems, inter-agency coordination, and creating incentives for civil society and private sector participation.

Following Cabinet approval, implementation of the NBSAP will begin in early 2026 and will be coordinated by the SDU with support from national agencies and international partners.

This initiative reinforces Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ commitment to regional environmental cooperation while protecting the natural resources that sustain the agriculture, fisheries, and tourism sectors, which are vital to national prosperity and community livelihoods.